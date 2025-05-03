Mishka Exim consolidated net profit declines 61.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.29% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim declined 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.29% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.493.264.674.078.7212.884.935.410.200.470.570.540.170.430.450.400.120.310.330.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News