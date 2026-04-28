Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 318.35, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.57% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 318.35, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24031.45. The Sensex is at 77023.89, down 0.36%. NLC India Ltd has risen around 18.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40496.7, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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