NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 318.35, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.57% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 318.35, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24031.45. The Sensex is at 77023.89, down 0.36%. NLC India Ltd has risen around 18.52% in last one month.