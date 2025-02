Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 8.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 113.30 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 8.03% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 113.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 105.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.113.30105.954.349.0614.8716.1712.9214.779.6210.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News