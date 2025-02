Trent consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.33% to Rs 4656.56 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 32.83% to Rs 497.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 374.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.33% to Rs 4656.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3466.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

