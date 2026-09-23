NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 81.82, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.43% fall in NIFTY and a 31.34% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 81.82, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 23446.5. The Sensex is at 74918.25, up 0.52%. NMDC Ltd has dropped around 4.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12990.35, up 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.49 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 82.03, up 2.35% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 5.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.43% fall in NIFTY and a 31.34% fall in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 9.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.