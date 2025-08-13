Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Steel soars after reporting turnaround Q1 outcome

NMDC Steel soars after reporting turnaround Q1 outcome

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
NMDC Steel surged 17.09% to Rs 42.06 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 25.56 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 547.25 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 66.36% YoY to Rs 3,365.22 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The firm reported pre-tax profit of Rs 36.14 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with pre-ax loss of Rs 772.01 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 18.94% to Rs 3,349.08 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 2,815.74 crore in Q1 FY25. During the quarter, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,045.57 crore (up 10% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 21.88 crore (up 3.01% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 133.68 crore (down 12.67% YoY).

NMDC Steel is engaged in manufacturing iron and steel products. The company owns and operates the state of the art 3.0 MTPA steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. As on 30th June 2025, the government of India held a 60.79% stake in the company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

