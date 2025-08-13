NMDC Steel soars after reporting turnaround Q1 outcome

NMDC Steel surged 17.09% to Rs 42.06 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 25.56 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 547.25 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 66.36% YoY to Rs 3,365.22 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The firm reported pre-tax profit of Rs 36.14 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with pre-ax loss of Rs 772.01 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 18.94% to Rs 3,349.08 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 2,815.74 crore in Q1 FY25. During the quarter, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,045.57 crore (up 10% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 21.88 crore (up 3.01% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 133.68 crore (down 12.67% YoY).