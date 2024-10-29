NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 55.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 362.70 crore

Net profit of NOCIL rose 55.12% to Rs 42.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 362.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 350.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.362.70350.8810.4212.9145.6849.6032.3336.5342.1327.16

