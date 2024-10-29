Unicommerce eSolutions standalone net profit rises 21.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 29.31 crore

Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 21.14% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 29.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.3125.93 13 OPM %19.4813.88 -PBDT6.865.38 28 PBT6.014.88 23 NP4.473.69 21

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

