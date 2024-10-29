Unicommerce eSolutions standalone net profit rises 21.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 29.31 crore

Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 21.14% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 29.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.29.3125.9319.4813.886.865.386.014.884.473.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News