Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 124.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.85% to Rs 23.59 croreNet profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 124.24% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.85% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.5916.63 42 OPM %75.4170.17 -PBDT10.225.05 102 PBT10.104.91 106 NP8.143.63 124
