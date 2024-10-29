Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 124.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.85% to Rs 23.59 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 124.24% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.85% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.5916.6375.4170.1710.225.0510.104.918.143.63

