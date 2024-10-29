Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 124.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 41.85% to Rs 23.59 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 124.24% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.85% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.5916.63 42 OPM %75.4170.17 -PBDT10.225.05 102 PBT10.104.91 106 NP8.143.63 124

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

