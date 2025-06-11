Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 31.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.19% to Rs 1241.43 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 31.28% to Rs 151.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 1241.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 991.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.99% to Rs 408.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 4473.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3434.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.