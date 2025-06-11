Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 31.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 31.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.19% to Rs 1241.43 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 31.28% to Rs 151.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 1241.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 991.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.99% to Rs 408.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 4473.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3434.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1241.43991.61 25 4473.333434.67 30 OPM %74.9573.03 -73.9772.52 - PBDT224.86168.78 33 629.87493.05 28 PBT203.89154.96 32 555.85454.62 22 NP151.61115.49 31 408.24340.23 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 111.15% in the March 2025 quarter

A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 14.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 39.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 53.84% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story