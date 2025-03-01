MOIL revises prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products

With effect from 01 March 2025

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 March 2025 as under:

1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn- 44% and above have been increased by 10% on the prices prevailing since 01 February 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 28 February 2025/01 March 2025 for the month of March, 2025.

2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44% have been increased by 6.5% on the prices prevailing since 01 February 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 28 February 2025/01 March 2025 for the month of March, 2025.

3. The prices of all SMGR (Mn-30% including SMGR SMH and CHS578, Mn-25% including CHL442, GML464 and TDL499 & Mn-20%) and Fines grades have been continued on the prices prevailing since 01 February 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 28 February 2025/01 March 2025 for the month of March, 2025.

4. The prices of all Chemical grades have been increased by 6.5% on the prices prevailing since 01 February 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 28 February 2025/01 March 2025 for the month of March, 2025.

Also Read

5. The basic price of Rs.205000/- PMT of EMD have been continued prevailing since 01 February 2025 w.e.f. midnight of 28 February 2025/01 March 2025 for the month of March, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News