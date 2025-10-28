Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jash Engineering's subsidiary to acquire Penstocks (UK)

Jash Engineering's subsidiary to acquire Penstocks (UK)

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waterfront fluid controls Limited UK, a subsidiary of Jash Engineering has entered into an agreement / LOI to acquire Penstocks (UK), Leicestershire, UK. This is subject to due diligence which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks and subsequently, the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) should also be finalized within November 2025.

With this acquisition, Waterfront will acquire a small manufacturing facility in Midlands along with some special designs of penstock as well as existing clientele of Penstocks (UK), including access to its framework agreement with a water utility company. This acquisition will help Waterfront to establish a pan UK presence with operations in Scotland, as well as Midlands. The major water utility companies in UK are based in Midlands and South of England and hence this additional presence in Midlands will reinforce Waterfront ability to support its clientele in Marketing and Servicing related activities.

This acquisition is in line with company's strategy to become a major player in the UK water equipment industry in next three years' time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 151 pts lower; Nifty below 25,950

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 430-cr defence order

Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Rabi season, tentative budgetary requirement seen at Rs 37952 crore

China benchmark edges down 0.22%

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story