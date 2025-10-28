Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 430-cr defence order

Premier Explosives rallied 3.57% to Rs 628.25 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 429.56 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Air Force, New Delhi, for the supply of chaffs and flares.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order is to be executed within a period of twelve months.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It also confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Premier Explosives is engaged in manufacture of high energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuse, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defence, space, homeland security and such other areas. The company also operates and maintains solid propellant plants of defence and space establishments.