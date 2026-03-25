NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) rose 1.21% to Rs 96.93 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Nxtra Data to explore the development of renewable energy projects.

The MoU aims to explore business opportunities for supplying round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy to Nxtras data centers across India for captive consumption.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

The companys consolidated net profit declined by 73.6% to Rs 17.32 crore, despite a 29.3% increase in revenue to Rs 653.29 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

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