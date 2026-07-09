NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 346.75, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% slide in NIFTY and a 6.91% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 346.75, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24052.3. The Sensex is at 77018.87, up 0.67%.NTPC Ltd has eased around 1.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38695.65, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.92 lakh shares in last one month.