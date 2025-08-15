Nyssa Corporation standalone net profit declines 62.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.03% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 62.23% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 82.03% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.532.9579.2580.000.952.510.952.510.711.88

