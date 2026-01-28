Omax Autos Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paras Petrofils Ltd, STL Networks Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Liberty Shoes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2026.

Paras Petrofils Ltd, STL Networks Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Liberty Shoes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2026.

Omax Autos Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 116.85 at 28-Jan-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 74095 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3584 shares in the past one month.

Paras Petrofils Ltd spiked 19.75% to Rs 1.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28819 shares in the past one month. STL Networks Ltd surged 16.69% to Rs 21.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89485 shares in the past one month. Meera Industries Ltd spurt 16.01% to Rs 83.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19400 shares in the past one month.