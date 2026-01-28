Suzlon Energy rises after securing order from ArcelorMittal

Suzlon Energy rose 2.73% to Rs 47.10 after the company announced wind energy order from ArcelorMittal.

Suzlon has won a 248.85 MW project in Bachau, Gujarat, for captive use at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steels Indian facilities. The order forms part of a larger 550 MW hybrid project being developed in the state.

The project involves the supply of 79 S144 wind turbine generators, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. It also marks Suzlons fourth major order linked to the decarbonisation of steel production.

With this project, Suzlons total contribution to green steel capacity in India has increased to about 1,156 MW.