Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy rises after securing order from ArcelorMittal

Suzlon Energy rises after securing order from ArcelorMittal

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Suzlon Energy rose 2.73% to Rs 47.10 after the company announced wind energy order from ArcelorMittal.

Suzlon has won a 248.85 MW project in Bachau, Gujarat, for captive use at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steels Indian facilities. The order forms part of a larger 550 MW hybrid project being developed in the state.

The project involves the supply of 79 S144 wind turbine generators, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. It also marks Suzlons fourth major order linked to the decarbonisation of steel production.

With this project, Suzlons total contribution to green steel capacity in India has increased to about 1,156 MW.

Suzlon is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with 21+ GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 539.08% year-on-year to Rs 1,279.44 crore while revenue from operations jumped 84.68% YoY to Rs 3,865.54 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty holds 25,300 level; metal shares shine

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Motilal Oswal Financial zooms as Q3 PAT jumps 58% YoY to Rs 721 cr

Yen holds near three-month high as BoJ signals further tightening

INDIA-EU FTA unlocks access to $572.3 billion EU Pharmaceuticals & Medical devices market

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story