The offer received bids for 94 lakh shares as against 3.97 crore shares on offer.

Onemi Technology Solutions (Kissht) received bids for 94,33,584 shares as against 3,97,62,250 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (30 April 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.24 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 April 2026 and it will close on 5 May 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 162 and 171 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 87 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of shares to raise Rs 850 crore through the issuance of 5.25 crore equity shares at the lower band of Rs 162 per share (face value Rs 1 per share) and 4.97 crore equity shares at the upper band of Rs 171 per share.

The issue also consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 0.44 crore equity shares to raise Rs 71.92-75.92 crore. The promoters are not participating in the OFS. The promoter shareholding would decline to 24.8% from pre-IPO level of 35.2% The company proposes to utilize Rs 637.5 crore from the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the capital base of the subsidiary, Si Creva, to meet its future capital requirements arising out of the growth of business. In addition, the company expects to receive the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, including enhancement of the company's brand name and creation of a public market for equity shares in India.

Onemi Technology Solutions (Kissht), incorporated in 2016, is a tech-enabled digital lending NBFC offering personal loans and loans against property through its mobile-first platform. It serves a largely young, digitally connected customer base with a highly granular loan book, reporting over 2.87 million active customers and AUM of Rs 5,955.75 crore as of December 2025, supported by strong growth, advanced AI/ML-driven underwriting, and a scalable cloud-based lending infrastructure. The company operates through its RBI-regulated subsidiary Si Creva, maintains healthy asset quality (GNPA 2.9%, NNPA 0.38%), and has demonstrated strong expansion with AUM CAGR of approximately 79.5% between March 2023 and March 2025, backed by diversified customer acquisition channels and experienced leadership.