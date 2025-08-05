Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 34.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.83% to Rs 513.95 crore

Net profit of Oswal Pumps rose 34.20% to Rs 94.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.83% to Rs 513.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 375.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.513.95375.6127.3927.02128.9094.82125.1392.3594.6870.55

