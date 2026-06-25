Onward Technologies gains after bagging Rs 33-cr engineering services contract

Onward Technologies rose 1.63% to Rs 273.85 after the company announced that it had secured an engineering services contract valued at Rs 33 crore from a leading global power management company.

Under the agreement, Onward Technologies will establish a Dedicated Offshore Development Centre (ODC) aimed at accelerating execution and supporting the client's data centre business segment. The contract is scheduled to be executed over a period of three years.

The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding of the contract.

Onward Technologies is a software outsourcing company specialising in digital and ER&D services.