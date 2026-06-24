Adani Group AGM: Gautam Adani shares three-pronged plan; focus on workforce

At the Adani Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026, Chairman Gautam Adani outlined three foundational initiatives aimed at strengthening execution, improving efficiency and enhancing workforce welfare across the conglomerate.

Adani said the group was preparing for future economic and technological shifts rather than merely responding to them. "We are now one of the very few global companies that are not reacting to the future but are prepared for it," he said.

The first initiative involves simplifying organisational structures by moving to a three-layer management framework across headquarters and project sites. Adani said the objective was to reduce bureaucracy, sharpen accountability and ensure that every role and process creates measurable value.

The second focuses on reimagining how the group works with contractors and partners. Adani said long-term partners in nation-building must have their interests protected and be empowered to deliver projects with greater speed, transparency and accountability.

The third pillar centres on worker welfare and dignity. Adani said nearly 400,000 people are associated with the group's operations, with around 85 per cent working at project sites and industrial facilities.

"We are committed to ensuring that every worker is treated with dignity," he said, adding that the group is focused on providing clean living conditions, quality food, medical support and fair wages.

Adani Group's FY26 investment push

Adani said the conglomerate continued to expand despite intense scrutiny, strengthening its position as one of the world's most integrated infrastructure platforms across energy, transport, logistics and industrial manufacturing.

"While others debated, your group built," Adani said. "This progress did not come in calm conditions for us. It came in the middle of extraordinary scrutiny. However, we did not bend. We did not pause."

Highlighting the group's investment cycle, Adani said the conglomerate invested more than Rs 1.5 trillion in infrastructure during FY26, accounting for over 30 per cent of all new private-sector capital expenditure in India during the year.

He described the spending not just as a financial milestone but also as a reflection of the group's long-term conviction in India's growth story and its commitment to building the infrastructure required for the country's next phase of economic expansion.

Expanding defence and aerospace ambitions

Adani said the group is building a national aerospace platform spanning manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), services and pilot training.

He noted that during Operation Sindoor, the group's drones, anti-drone systems, missiles and ammunition supported the Indian armed forces, demonstrating the capabilities of India's growing indigenous defence ecosystem.

"Technology and infrastructure became inseparable from national sovereignty in FY26," Adani said, underscoring the increasing convergence of infrastructure, defence and intelligence capabilities.

The remarks come months after US authorities settled a series of legal actions involving the Adani Group. In May 2026, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reached an $18 million civil settlement, while the US Department of Justice (DOJ) permanently dropped all criminal charges against the group.