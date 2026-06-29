Optiemus commences manufacturing of Quectel wireless modules

Optiemus Electronics (OEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, has started a strategic manufacturing partnership with Quectel IoT Technologies (Quectel), a global provider of IoT and wireless communication technologies, to locally manufacture advanced wireless communication modules in India. The arrangement marks an important step in strengthening India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem and meeting the growing demand for reliable, high quality connectivity solutions across industries.

Under this partnership, OEL will manufacture Quectel's portfolio of automotive, 5G, 4G, Cat-1 and other cellular modules at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. These modules will support applications across IoT, automotive, telecom, energy, smart mobility, industrial automation, telematics, and smart infrastructure.