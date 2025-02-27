Orient Technologies collaborates with AWS to offer advance GPU and AI services

Orient Technologies announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) India to offer advanced GPU and AI services. By leveraging AWS's cutting-edge GPU chips, AI services, and expansive ecosystem, Orient Technologies is committed to accelerating AI development and enabling India to create world-class technology. With a strong foundation of trust, collaboration, and excellence, Orient Technologies continues to evolve, empowering businesses to harness AI's potential and drive meaningful progress.

Speaking on the collaboration Umesh Shah, Director, Orient Technologies said, Orient Technologies is excited to be part of this transformative journey and looks forward to harnessing AWS's powerful tools and services to shape the future of AI in India. We are also proud to collaborate with MeitY in supporting mission-critical infrastructure across various national initiatives. With AWS's support, we are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing IndiaAI mission and driving large-scale AI deployment and global innovation. Together, we are dedicated to position India as a global AI leader and drive innovation that will benefit businesses and communities alike. Our continued engagement with MeitY reinforces our expertise in managing large-scale digital infrastructure. We remain dedicated to enabling secure and resilient technology solutions for India's digital future.

