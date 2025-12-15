Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm secures Rs 1-cr order from North Western Railway

Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm secures Rs 1-cr order from North Western Railway

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Oriental Rail Infrastructure added 1.33 to Rs 144.70 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, has secured an order worth Rs 1.10 crore from North Western Railway.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the manufacture and supply of 1,230 knuckles for upgraded high tensile centre buffer couplers to be used in freight stock wagons.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 1,10,37,897. As per the payment terms, 95% of the amount will be released against the receipted challan, while the remaining 5% will be paid upon receipt note.

The order is scheduled to be executed by November 30, 2026. The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. Accordingly, the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The firm reported a 2% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 10.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 28.33% YoY to Rs 133.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inox Wind bags 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables arm

Excelsoft Technologies rises after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY; clocks EBITDA of Rs 17.5 crore

KEC International gains on securing Rs 1,150-cr orders in T&D and civil businesses

Mini Diamonds gains on securing Rs 12 crore supply deal from Saharsh Exports

United Drilling Tools gains after securing Rs 3-cr export order from Nigeria

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story