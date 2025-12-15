Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm secures Rs 1-cr order from North Western Railway

Oriental Rail Infrastructure added 1.33 to Rs 144.70 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, has secured an order worth Rs 1.10 crore from North Western Railway.According to an exchange filing, the order involves the manufacture and supply of 1,230 knuckles for upgraded high tensile centre buffer couplers to be used in freight stock wagons.
The total value of the contract stands at Rs 1,10,37,897. As per the payment terms, 95% of the amount will be released against the receipted challan, while the remaining 5% will be paid upon receipt note.
The order is scheduled to be executed by November 30, 2026. The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. Accordingly, the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.
The firm reported a 2% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 10.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 28.33% YoY to Rs 133.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
