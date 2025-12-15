Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm secures Rs 1-cr order from North Western Railway

Oriental Rail Infrastructure added 1.33 to Rs 144.70 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, has secured an order worth Rs 1.10 crore from North Western Railway.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the manufacture and supply of 1,230 knuckles for upgraded high tensile centre buffer couplers to be used in freight stock wagons.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 1,10,37,897. As per the payment terms, 95% of the amount will be released against the receipted challan, while the remaining 5% will be paid upon receipt note.

The order is scheduled to be executed by November 30, 2026. The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. Accordingly, the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.