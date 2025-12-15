Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mini Diamonds gains on securing Rs 12 crore supply deal from Saharsh Exports

Mini Diamonds gains on securing Rs 12 crore supply deal from Saharsh Exports

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Mini Diamonds (India) added 2.53% to Rs 28.35 after the company has announced that it has received an order to supply lab-grown polished diamonds worth Rs 12 crore from SAHARSH EXPORTS.

The order is scheduled to be completed within four months, with payment due on or before 150 days from completion.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity based in Mumbai, and the diamonds will be supplied locally.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the order, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Upendra N. Shah, chairman & MD, Mini Diamonds (India), said, the order reflects increasing acceptance of lab-grown diamonds in the Indian market and validates the Companys ability to deliver on quality, assortment, and timelines at scale. Management further added that the company will continue to expand domestic client relationships, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain strict quality standards while accelerating growth in the lab-grown polished diamond segment.

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBDT steps up data-driven push to curb bogus tax deduction claims, says finance ministry

Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm secures Rs 1-cr order from North Western Railway

Inox Wind bags 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables arm

Excelsoft Technologies rises after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY; clocks EBITDA of Rs 17.5 crore

KEC International gains on securing Rs 1,150-cr orders in T&D and civil businesses

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story