KEC International gains on securing Rs 1,150-cr orders in T&D and civil businesses

KEC International advanced 2.15% to Rs 706.50 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil businesses in India.According to an exchange filing, the companys India T&D business has bagged its largest-ever order from a reputed private player. The contract includes the execution of a 765 kV transmission line and a 765/400 kV air-insulated substation (AIS) on a lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) basis.
In addition, KEC Internationals civil business has secured an order from a prominent private player for additional civil and structural works at a 150 MW thermal power plant.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are delighted with these order wins in India, particularly the significant composite order secured by our India T&D business for the evacuation of renewable energy. This order has substantially increased the share of private sector clients in our India T&D order book. The Civil business has increased its presence in the growing thermal power plant segment. With these wins, our YTD order intake has crossed Rs 18,000 crore, reaffirming our confidence in achieving our annual order intake target.
The company is a global EPC player with operations across power transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.
KECs consolidated net profit jumped 88.21% to Rs 160.75 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 19.13% to Rs 6,091.56 crore. Its year to date order intake has crossed Rs 17,000 crore, up about 17% from last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app