KEC International gains on securing Rs 1,150-cr orders in T&D and civil businesses

KEC International advanced 2.15% to Rs 706.50 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil businesses in India.

According to an exchange filing, the companys India T&D business has bagged its largest-ever order from a reputed private player. The contract includes the execution of a 765 kV transmission line and a 765/400 kV air-insulated substation (AIS) on a lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) basis.

In addition, KEC Internationals civil business has secured an order from a prominent private player for additional civil and structural works at a 150 MW thermal power plant.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are delighted with these order wins in India, particularly the significant composite order secured by our India T&D business for the evacuation of renewable energy. This order has substantially increased the share of private sector clients in our India T&D order book. The Civil business has increased its presence in the growing thermal power plant segment. With these wins, our YTD order intake has crossed Rs 18,000 crore, reaffirming our confidence in achieving our annual order intake target. The company is a global EPC player with operations across power transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.