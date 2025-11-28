Oriental Rail Infra gains on winning Rs 3-cr North Western railway order

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 1.96% to Rs 153.50 after it has bagged a contract worth Rs 2,55,45,135.60 from North Western Railway, Indian Railways, for the manufacture & supply of 726 coupler bodies with shank wear plates used in freight wagons.

As per the payment terms, the company will receive 95% of the value against the receipt challan and the remaining 5% against the Receipt Note, or 100% upon issuance of the Receipt Note. The order, placed by a domestic entity, is scheduled to be executed by November 30, 2026.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority and confirmed that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.