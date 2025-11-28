Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra gains on winning Rs 3-cr North Western railway order

Oriental Rail Infra gains on winning Rs 3-cr North Western railway order

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 1.96% to Rs 153.50 after it has bagged a contract worth Rs 2,55,45,135.60 from North Western Railway, Indian Railways, for the manufacture & supply of 726 coupler bodies with shank wear plates used in freight wagons.

As per the payment terms, the company will receive 95% of the value against the receipt challan and the remaining 5% against the Receipt Note, or 100% upon issuance of the Receipt Note. The order, placed by a domestic entity, is scheduled to be executed by November 30, 2026.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority and confirmed that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The firm reported a 2% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 10.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 28.33% YoY to Rs 133.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

