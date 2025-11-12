Oriental Rail Infra Q2 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 11 Crore

Oriental Rail Infrastructure reported a 2% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 10.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY26.Revenue from operations fell 28.33% YoY to Rs 133.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 81.77%, while revenue rose 13.13%.
Total expenses fell 30.56% to Rs 120.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 173.13 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 104.64 crore (down 29.32% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 9.02 crore (up 10.40% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax (PBT) declined marginally to Rs 14.23 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 14.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 17.30% to Rs 16.54 crore on 18.72% decrease in revenue to Rs 251.29 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.
The scrip shed 0.71% to Rs 161.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app