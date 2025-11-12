SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 44.93 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 25.00% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 44.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44.9334.3165.1970.1811.839.9410.328.328.256.60

