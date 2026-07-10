Pace Digitek announced that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bondada Renewable Energy for the supply of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Under the agreement, Lineage Power will supply a range of BESS solutions, including DC blocks, commercial and industrial (C&I) BESS cabinets, residential BESS, power conversion systems (PCS), energy management systems (EMS), and battery containers.

The company clarified that the MoU does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Pace Digitek is engaged in telecom infrastructure services, EPC activities including optic fiber deployment, and power management solutions, along with the design, supply, and maintenance of related energy and telecom equipment.