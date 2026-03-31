Pace Digitek announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 494.54 crore from NTPC for a battery energy storage project.

The order pertains to engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a battery energy storage system (BESS) at NTPCs Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Station, along with comprehensive maintenance over the systems design life.

The scope of work includes supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of equipment, as well as civil and structural works related to the project. The supply and services portion is scheduled to be executed within 15 months, while the maintenance component will extend over 11 years.

The company clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions and that its promoters have no interest in NTPC. Pace Digitek provides solutions for telecom infrastructure and solar industries. It is involved in the manufacturing, installation, and commissioning of DC power systems, lithium batteries, monitoring systems, and inverters. The company reported a rise in consolidated net profit of 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 75.84 crore on a 13.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 643.97 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The scrip declined 7.18% to end at Rs 140.85 on the BSE. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti.