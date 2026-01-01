Wall Street Extends Pullback on Profit-Taking, but 2025 Gains Stay Solid

U.S. stocks fell for a fourth session as traders locked in gains after record highs. Tech and biotech lagged despite strong jobs data, global markets were mixed and Treasury yields ticked higher.

The Dow fell 303.77 points (0.6%) to 48,063.29, the Nasdaq slid 177.09 points (0.8%) to 23,241.99 and the S&P 500 declined 50.74 points (0.7%) to 6,845.50.

The extended pullback on Wall Street reflected traders cashing in on recent strength, with the major averages closing lower for a fourth straight session even after the Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs last Wednesday. Despite the late-year weakness, full-year performance remained strong, as the Nasdaq jumped 20.4%, the S&P 500 climbed 16.4%, and the Dow advanced 13% on the year.

Stocks rebounded quickly after an early April plunge triggered by President Donald Trumps Liberation Day tariffs and later gained further on the back of strength in large-cap tech names, while economic data stayed supportive. On the labor front, the Labor Department reported that initial claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to 199,000 in the week ended December 27th, down 16,000 from the prior weeks revised 215,000 level, defying expectations for a rise to 220,000. Biotechnology stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index down by 1.9 percent. Gold stocks were considerably weak amid a slump by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index falling by 1.4%. Computer hardware, brokerage, networking and semiconductor stocks also saw notable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.