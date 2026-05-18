Pace Digitek secures Rs 710 cr BESS project from NLC Renewables

Pace Digitek has secured a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) EPC and long-term O&M contract from NLC India Renewables for implementation of a 250 MW / 500 MWh BESS project in Tamil Nadu.

The contract value stands at Rs 709.9 crore (including GST) and includes complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) execution excluding supply of power transformers, along with 12-year comprehensive Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services.

The scope includes design, engineering, manufacturing-linked supply, installation, testing, commissioning and associated civil, structural and infrastructure works for deployment of the 250 MW / 500 MWh BESS project across multiple locations in Tamil Nadu.