Pacific Industries standalone net profit declines 17.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 17.57% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 49.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.6659.097.399.313.243.840.861.200.610.74

