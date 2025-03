Equity mutual fund inflows in February recorded a fall of 26% from the previous month to Rs 29,303.34 crore, latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) showed today. Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows into mutual funds also dipped to a three-month low of Rs 25,999 crore in February following a sustained correction in local stock markets.

