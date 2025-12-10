Paramount Communications allots 1.76 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Paramount Communications has allotted 1,76,886 equity shares under ESOP on 10 December 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 61,00,65,856/- consisting of 30,50,32,928 Equity Shares having a face value of Rs 2/- each to Rs 61,04,19,628/- consisting of 30,52,09,814 equity shares having a face value of Rs 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News