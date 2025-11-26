Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 84.30% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net loss of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 84.30% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.1513.69-49.3036.96-1.933.25-1.933.25-1.392.59

