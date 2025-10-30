Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems launches state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune

Persistent Systems launches state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Persistent Systems announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune, India. The XT Studio is a purpose-built space to help enterprises create AI-powered, transformative user experiences, streamline workflows for maximum quality and efficiency and drive better outcomes across the entire product lifecycle. By merging creativity with technology, the XT Studio enables clients to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape, turning innovation into real-world impact.

Enterprises today face a growing demand to deliver differentiated digital experiences, yet many struggle to bridge advanced AI capabilities with real user needs. Often, user experience is siloed or introduced late in the development cycle, causing delays, rework and fragmented solutions with disappointing ROI. XT and the XT Studio address these gaps by embedding a human-centered approach as a foundational element of every initiative, ensuring AI is adopted not just functionally, but intuitively. The XT Studio integrates business strategy, UX consulting and product engineering within an immersive environment that empowers enterprises to design with AI and for AI, translating ideas into intelligent, engaging experiences. This holistic, outcome-based model sets a new benchmark for digital transformation, combining human insight and technology to accelerate innovation and deliver long-term business value.

The XT Studio also acts as a co-innovation hub, bringing together clients and partners to reimagine user journeys, creating seamless experiences that drive measurable outcomes. Leveraging Persistent's deep design thinking and experience consulting expertise, it is a physical manifestation of how the Company helps clients accelerate time-to-value by aligning business objectives with user expectations. From vision to execution, the XT Studio is where clients can participate and observe the application of AI-powered methodologies to drive end-to end experience transformation.

Persistent plans to expand XT Studio locations to other key regions in India, the U.S., Europe and APAC, attracting top talent, partners and clients to co-create the future of how people experience technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Ayodhya and Guwahati

Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Metro Brands launches multi-brand retail platform - MetroActiv

Globe Textiles (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 65.58% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story