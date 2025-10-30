Persistent Systems launches state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune

Persistent Systems announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune, India. The XT Studio is a purpose-built space to help enterprises create AI-powered, transformative user experiences, streamline workflows for maximum quality and efficiency and drive better outcomes across the entire product lifecycle. By merging creativity with technology, the XT Studio enables clients to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape, turning innovation into real-world impact.

Enterprises today face a growing demand to deliver differentiated digital experiences, yet many struggle to bridge advanced AI capabilities with real user needs. Often, user experience is siloed or introduced late in the development cycle, causing delays, rework and fragmented solutions with disappointing ROI. XT and the XT Studio address these gaps by embedding a human-centered approach as a foundational element of every initiative, ensuring AI is adopted not just functionally, but intuitively. The XT Studio integrates business strategy, UX consulting and product engineering within an immersive environment that empowers enterprises to design with AI and for AI, translating ideas into intelligent, engaging experiences. This holistic, outcome-based model sets a new benchmark for digital transformation, combining human insight and technology to accelerate innovation and deliver long-term business value.

The XT Studio also acts as a co-innovation hub, bringing together clients and partners to reimagine user journeys, creating seamless experiences that drive measurable outcomes. Leveraging Persistent's deep design thinking and experience consulting expertise, it is a physical manifestation of how the Company helps clients accelerate time-to-value by aligning business objectives with user expectations. From vision to execution, the XT Studio is where clients can participate and observe the application of AI-powered methodologies to drive end-to end experience transformation. Persistent plans to expand XT Studio locations to other key regions in India, the U.S., Europe and APAC, attracting top talent, partners and clients to co-create the future of how people experience technology.