Persistent Systems Ltd soars 2%, rises for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5179.4, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.88% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% gain in NIFTY and a 37.18% gain in the Nifty IT index. Persistent Systems Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25239.85. The Sensex is at 82409.35, up 0.33%. Persistent Systems Ltd has added around 7.18% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42591.65, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5187, up 1.46% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 92.88% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% gain in NIFTY and a 37.18% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 79.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

