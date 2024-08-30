Research & Development has to be more focused on right technology towards greener industries

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh stated yesterday that climate change is a big problem and the effects of climate change are not defined by political or national borders. He reiterated that measures have been taken in building climate resilience and achieving NDC targets. As we know that the climate issue is not state specific, there are many things which depend on happenings in the world. We need to adopt Mission Life (Lifestyle for Environment) to become a part of sustainable development. We have to take multiple facets into consideration, when we talk about achieving net zero, fighting climate change and the future that we want to give to future generations. Therefore, Research & Development has to be more focused towards finding the right technology towards greener industries and towards low carbon emission, he further noted.

