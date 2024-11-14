Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 72.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Sales rise 41.89% to Rs 429.36 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 72.74% to Rs 38.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.89% to Rs 429.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales429.36302.60 42 OPM %15.3914.73 -PBDT73.2845.82 60 PBT53.1732.53 63 NP38.0222.01 73

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

