Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 72.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.89% to Rs 429.36 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 72.74% to Rs 38.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.89% to Rs 429.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.429.36302.6015.3914.7373.2845.8253.1732.5338.0222.01

