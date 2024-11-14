Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 42.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales rise 25.69% to Rs 74.42 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery declined 42.50% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.69% to Rs 74.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.4259.21 26 OPM %5.197.45 -PBDT3.633.84 -5 PBT1.632.08 -22 NP0.921.60 -43

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

