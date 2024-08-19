PMO continuosly monitoring MPox situation, no case reported in India yet

Prime Minister's Office stated in a latest update that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously monitoring the MPox situation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has again declared Mpox Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 14th August 2024 in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa. As per an earlier statement from WHO, globally since 2022 from 116 countries, 99,176 cases and 208 deaths had been reported due to Mpox. Subsequently, they have reported that Mpox cases have been steadily increasing in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Last year, the reported cases increased significantly, and already the number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last years total, with more than 15, 600 cases and 537 deaths. Since the 2022 declaration of Public Health Emergency of International Concern by WHO, 30 cases were reported in India. The last case of Mpox was detected in March 2024. PMO noted that as of now, there is no reported case of Mpox in the country. As per the present assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low.

