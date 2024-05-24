Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 7.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 7.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 16.01 crore

Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 7.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.09% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.57% to Rs 61.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.0114.79 8 61.2931.18 97 OPM %6.438.25 -6.759.97 - PBDT1.081.02 6 3.492.61 34 PBT0.810.64 27 2.391.48 61 NP0.410.38 8 1.751.06 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 208.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 55.01% in the March 2024 quarter

KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 79.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story