Pound Speculators Sharply Reduce Net Short Position

Pound Speculators Sharply Reduce Net Short Position

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Large currency speculators continues to reduce their short positions in the Pound futures although they continued to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -1033 contracts in the data reported through May 21 2024. This was a weekly fall of 19042 net contracts but came off their November lows.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

