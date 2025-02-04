Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 4.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 11233.03 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 4.14% to Rs 3861.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4028.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 11233.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11549.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11233.0311549.7984.8688.108167.988109.234951.794815.773861.634028.25

