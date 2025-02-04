Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 4.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Feb 04 2025
Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 4.14% to Rs 3861.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4028.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 11233.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11549.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales11233.0311549.79 -3 OPM %84.8688.10 -PBDT8167.988109.23 1 PBT4951.794815.77 3 NP3861.634028.25 -4

Feb 04 2025

