Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 50.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 50.84% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 46.08% to Rs 37.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.37.9826.0020.6220.699.126.588.846.337.154.74

