Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.46%

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 32.94, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25218.75. The Sensex is at 82666.87, up 0.12%. Punjab & Sind Bank has risen around 5.31% in last one month.