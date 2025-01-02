Torrent Power Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1514.5, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.38% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.97% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1514.5, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 24048.55078125. The Sensex is at 79487.22, up 1.25%. Torrent Power Ltd has slipped around 10.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35430.45, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

